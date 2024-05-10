Designer Anavila Misra’s latest collection celebrates blending of Tamil and French cultures

NEW DELHI: Designer Anavila Misra, known for her understated designs and subtle hues, has come up with a new collection named "ETE", which celebrates the harmonious blending of Tamil and French cultures.

The summer collection mostly comprises white hues and roses as the primary motif "ETE", celebrates the cross-pollination of cultures, a fusion of Tamil and French life, read the statement.

The fabrics used for the collection are linen, khadi silk, and khadi, which serve as the foundational fabrics for the collection. From printed saris and flowing kaftans and jackets complete the collection.

According to the statement, Puducherry plays a pivotal part with the scent of roses mixed with the aroma of French coffee. The colonial structures with open windows draped in soft, flowy tapestries and a woman or two enveloped in thoughts and conversations around the verandas with their crochet needles capture the imagination.

The rose motif, fleur d'amour, translating to the flower of love, serves as the focal point of this collection. Hand-painted and then carved into wooden blocks, the rose is featured in bouquets, trellises, all over lattices, and in individual placements.

Hand block printing mixed with applique and embroidery makes this collection uniquely detailed.

The colour palette includes white paired with the hues from the gardens of the Indo-French Riviera, smoke blue and blush, soft yellow, and green to recreate the feeling of a rosarium.



