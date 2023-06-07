Check out Alia Bhatt's no-makeup look in her new selfie

MUMBAI: Bollywood's dimple queen Alia Bhatt on Wednesday treated her fans to an adorable no-makeup morning selfie.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Gully Boy' actor shared the stunning beach selfie. She captioned the post, "2.3 seconds after I'm left alone. (with a selfie emoji)"

She wrote a hilarious caption, hilariously revealing that the moment she is left alone, she immediately begins taking selfies. In the picture, the actor is seen donning a no make-up look as she flaunts her flawless skin with her wet hair left open. The actor is seen cherishing time on the beach side.

In the picture, She wore a purple one-shoulder swimsuit. While soaking in the sun, Alia could be seen smiling for the camera.

As soon as the pictures dropped, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section. "Cuteness patootie," a fan wrote.

Another commented, "Selfies are the best."

A social media user wrote, "this picture smells like heaven." Recently, Alia was announced as the first Indian global ambassador of the luxury fashion brand, Gucci.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's upcoming 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' opposite Ranveer Singh. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28. She also has Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in her kitty. The 'RRR' actor will make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot starrer Heart Of Stone.