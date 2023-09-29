Celebrity inspired co-ord sets for this festive season

NEW DELHI: It's almost time for the season of "all things festive," which includes pujas, laddoos, diyas, and lehengas. Instead of wearing traditional clothing to celebrations this year, choose Indianised co-ord sets, the newest popular trend. The easy-going contemporary twin sets have been around for a while, but what has caught our attention are the ethnic co-ord sets.

Kirti Kulhari

The handwoven ikat shirt and pants are a classic example of business attire. Add a pair of boots and simple jewelry, and you're ready to go.

Taapsee Pannu

For a getaway, Taapse Pannu chose an Indo-Western breezy outfit and a Varun Bahl jacket in a matching color, but you can easily include it in your celebratory attire. It's a wonderful enhancement to a subtle Diwali party.

Shilpa Shetty

With its tribal embellishments and boho aesthetics, this purple tie-dye coordinated sari set is extremely on trend. It is finished with oxidized jewelry. The attire above is unmistakably the definition of "Sari not Sorry"!

Nushrratt Bharuccha

If you want to go for a provocative yet festive style, the embroidered flared plants and halter neck top make for a fascinating mix.

Sonakshi Sinha

This fusion outfit, which is paired with a jacket and is the epitome of prints and style, promises to be the ideal fit for all the long card party evenings. Play up the bohemian element by pairing it with rustic jewelry.

Aditi Rao Hyadri

This year's Diwali attire was inspired by Raw Mango's hand-woven brocade co-ord set in a gorgeous shade of deep sea green. This monochromatic outfit is given an extra dash of fun by the rani pink peek-a-boo lining.