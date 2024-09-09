Celebrating Paechu, Seyalgal, Ninaivugal with Kondattam

CHENNAI: Started by Sunitha Prasad, Sondham is a Chennai-based initiative that focuses on shedding light on the rich heritage of traditional handloom. Ahead of the festive season, Sondham is back with their second annual pop-up, exploring classic and traditional weaves including sarees, dupattas, and koodaToes, and their new limited-edition crop top blouses.

Sondham aims to weave a community of like-minded people honed by the collective love for India’s handloom and hand-made heritage. For this event, they are focusing on three special narratives, Paechu, Seyalgal and Ninaivugal.

Through Paechu, they tell stories of the vibrant hues and silken grace of elegant sarees. Seyalgal focuses on the longevity of the products. As the name says, Ninaivugal showcases the memories and emotions associated with the handloom and handmade pieces that are crafted with an appreciation for traditions.

“Festive dressing for us is honestly all of the above 3 wrapped together. We want to celebrate relationships in all forms be it with people, culture and history. We believe that the hero of any outfit is the person, and our products always keep that in mind. They are classic and truly for all seasons and longevity,” says Sunitha Prasad.

In addition to Sondham’s offerings, the Kondattam pop-up sheds light on a few women-run small businesses including KalaNele, Brass Tacks, Ela India, Citrine Jewellery and Miniverse.

The Kondattam pop-up is from September 20 to 21 at Studio Loco, CIT Colony