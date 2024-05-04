Bold diamond pieces for fashion-forward choices

NEW DELHI: Witnessing our beloved celebrities flaunt those stunning oversized diamonds has undoubtedly reignited the popularity of statement jewellery in the fashion realm. From Kiara Advani stealing the spotlight with her bridal bling to the Ambani family captivating us with their extraordinary collections, it's evident: that jewellery isn't just an accessory—it's a mirror reflecting your unique personality and style.

"Whoever said style comes with a hefty price tag hasn't caught wind of the game-changing emergence of lab-grown diamonds," says Ricky Vasandani, CEO of Solitario Diamonds. "Sustainable yet undeniably chic, they've set a new benchmark for fashion-forward choices."

Check out the five-must-have lab-grown diamonds jewellery pieces, to update your collection:

Statement Earrings: Earrings have the remarkable ability to frame your face and boost any look. Opt for statement earrings adorned with lab-grown diamonds to add a touch of glamour and sophistication. Whether you prefer bold studs, dazzling chandeliers, or intricately designed hoops, these earrings are sure to catch the eye and spark conversation wherever you go.

Layered Necklaces: Embrace the art of layering with necklaces featuring lab-grown diamonds. With these sustainable rocks, you can create luxurious looks by mixing and matching different lengths and styles. Whether you layer delicate chains with sparkling pendants or opt for a bold combination of chunky jewels, each piece adds depth and dimension to the outfit, radiating effortless elegance.

Statement Rings: Rings go beyond mere adornments; they're symbols of your unique identity. When your cocktail ring speaks volumes, the possibilities for self-expression are limitless. Thanks to the affordability of lab-grown options compared to mined diamonds, you can captivate attention with a striking solitaire or an intricately designed setting. Flaunt your individuality and make a bold style statement without compromise.

Cuff Bracelets: Make a bold statement with cuff bracelets adorned with lab-grown diamonds. From sleek and modern designs to intricate and ornate patterns, these bracelets add a touch of glamour and sophistication to any piece. Whether worn alone as a striking focal point or stacked with other bracelets for a layered look, cuff bracelets are versatile pieces that effortlessly elevate your wrist game.

Ear Cuffs and Climbers: Take your ear game to new heights with ear cuffs and climbers adorned with lab-grown diamonds. These sleek yet sophisticated accessories hug the curves of your ears, infusing a modern flair into your ensemble. Whether you prefer a minimalist and refined design or crave something bold and attention-grabbing, earcuffs and climbers are guaranteed to make a statement and elevate your overall style.

So, go ahead, let your style shine bright with these exquisite lab-grown diamond pieces, and make a statement that's as bold and beautiful as you are.