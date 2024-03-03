Big B meets Mukesh, Rihanna with SRK: Here are some glimpses of Anant-Radhka's pre-wedding

JAMNAGAR: Bollywood celebrities, sports personalities, and other guests are having a gala time in the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. Several videos and pictures from the event went viral on social media.

Mega superstar Amitabh Bachchan can be seen having a conversation with Mukesh Ambani.

Actors Aditya Roy Kapoor can be seen happily posing with Ananya Panday and Ranbir Kapoor.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Rihana can be seen dancing with each other.

The Kapoor fam including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor are all smiles and pose for shutterbugs.

Soon parents-to-be Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone could be seen exuding major couple goals with their stylish looks. The 'Gully Boy' actor looked dapper as he wore an all-white suit. He opted for a heavy beard and accessorized his look with black and red shades. Deepika, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in an all-black cut-sleeve dress. She tied her hair with a black ribbon and accessorized her look with statement jewelry.

Actor Disha Patani looks gorgeous in a black dress.

Star couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh exude royal couple vibes. Riteish wore a white tuxedo while Genelia opted for a black gown with a chic necklace and a bun.

Actor Suniel Shetty with his wife Mana Shetty can be seen posing happily for the cameras.

SRK looks handsome and can be seen posing for a picture with his wife Gauri Khan and children Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan.

Alia and Janhvi look stunning in their outfits. Alia turned heads in a blue embellished shimmery off-shoulder bodycon gown and Janhvi wore a shimmery silver dress with minimal makeup. In another pic, Bebo is seen posing with actors Sonam Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at the gala event.

Day 1 of the festivities witnessed a special drone show followed by a splendid performance by pop sensation Rihanna.

Day 2 was filled with electrifying performances of celebrities and other cute moments from the event.Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are also attending the mega bash.