Bhumi Pednekar glitters in gold at India Couture Week

NEW DELHI: Actor Bhumi Pednekar on Thursday dazzled in gold as a showstopper for ace designer Varun Bahl at India Couture Week 2023.

She made heads turn in a gold skirt and a bralette, carrying the stunning ensemble with utmost sophistication and grace.

Bhumi's look was accentuated with statement jewellery and floral patchwork on the outfit.

Her bold smokey eyes and blushed cheeks definitely raise her glam quotient. For the hairstyle, she chose to add a wavy touch to her open tresses.

Bhumi's pictures and videos from the fashion show went viral, leaving fans in awe of her look.

"How beautiful," a social media user commented.

"She stole the attention," another one wrote.

Varun Bahl's collection 'Inner Bloom' celebrated flora and fauna. It showcases artisanal embroideries with beautiful 3D flowers that are synonymous with the brand, focussing on young and playful silhouettes that bring a fresh and contemporary feel to the designs in vivid hues.

His collection also includes bridal couture pieces that cater to the contemporary and modern bride. The designs are dreamy, experimental, fun, and edgy, while maintaining a strong emphasis on fine handwork.

India Couture Week 2023 kickstarted on July 25. It will run till August 2.