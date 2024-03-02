Alia oozes glamour in blue outfit at Anant-Radhika's pre wedding bash

JAMNAGAR: Actor Alia Bhatt turned heads at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in a blue embellished shimmery off-shoulder bodycon gown. Alia and Ranbir Kapoor are among the guests invited to the wedding celebrations alongside several other celebrities.

Alia arrived in Jamnagar with Ranbir, her daughter Raha, and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor for the three-day wedding festivities. Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year. Several pictures and videos from the day 1 event are going viral on social media.

On Day 1, Alia opted for a blue-hued corset-styled off-shoulder body-hugging gown with a plunging neckline and embellishment on it.

The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika have already begun in Jamnagar. From pop sensation Rihanna's performance to a special drone show, the three-day pre-wedding festivities are going to be a grand affair. From Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar to famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, who's who from different fields has arrived to attend the celebrations.

Founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani spoke about the pre-wedding function of her son, Anant Ambani, with Radhika Merchant. She shared the relevance of art and culture and how she is "passionate" about it, saying, "Throughout my life I have been inspired by arts and culture. It has deeply moved me and I am very passionate about it."

While talking about her son's wedding she mentioned, "When it came to my youngest son Anant's wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes - first, I wanted to celebrate our roots...Jamnagar holds special place in our hearts and has a profound significance. Gujarat is where we come from, it's where Mukesh and his father built the refinery and I started my career by converting this arid and desert like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is gearing up for Vasan Bala's 'Jigra'. Apart from this, Alia will also be seen in director Farhan Akhtar's film 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.