Airport Diaries: Katrina Kaif serves major fashion goals

MUMBAI:Katrina Kaif who is gearing up for her upcoming projects, on Friday morning, turned heads at the Mumbai airport in her stylish outfit.

Katrina was decked up in a stylish yet comfy brown-white top that she teamed with blue denim wide leg pants.

The 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actor opted for minimal makeup and she kept her tresses open.

Katrina carried a classy pair of shades and white shoes to complement her outfit.

The actor obliged fans for a selfie and also posed for the paparazzi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in the upcoming action-thriller film 'Tiger 3' opposite Salman Khan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023.

'Tiger 3' is being made at a grand level. As per a source, one of the top stunt professionals from Hollywood, Richard Burden, has been roped in for the film.

"Tiger 3 has the biggest heavyweights to craft action sequences. So, you can expect edge-of-the-seat action that will blow your mind. It is a theatrical film with an unmatched scale that will appeal to everyone who loves Hindi cinema," the source said.

Richard has previously worked in top Hollywood films like 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice', Christopher Nolan's 'The Dark Knight', Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' starring Leonardo Di Caprio and the Brad Pitt starrer action entertainer 'Bullet Train'.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the film. The official announcement is awaited. Prior to 'Tiger 3', Salman and SRK were seen together in Siddharth Anand's blockbuster 'Pathaan'.

The film, which became a blockbuster, marked the return of SRK to the silver screen after a four-year hiatus.

Tiger 3, the third part of the Tiger franchise, is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The upcoming actioner stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

Apart from that, she also has director Sriram Raghavan's film 'Merry Christmas' opposite actor Vijay Sethupathi and Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film 'Jee Le Zara' along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. The film promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'. (ANI)