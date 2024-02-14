A fashionable presentation in NYC

NEW DELHI: PUMA presents "Welcome To The Amazing Mostro Show", a convention-defying experience to kick off New York Fashion Week. Presented at New York’s historic Park Avenue Armory, PUMA transformed the space through light, projection, experiential elements, and musical performance by Eartheater to celebrate the return of the convention-defying low-profile Mostro sneaker.

Originally launched in 1999, 'Mostro' comes from the Italian word 'monster‘. Pulled from the brand's storied archives, the low-profile silhouette boasts defining features such as its signature spiked sole and versatile strap closure.

Styled by Alastair McKimm alongside the brand's Global Creative Director Heiko Desens, it showed a selection of custom and commercial pieces from their upcoming AW24 collections that complement the star of the show, the Mostro.

Groundbreaking when it first launched, and a work of art today, the Mostro highlights the brand's brand position at the intersection of sport and fashion.

PUMA x F1 Creative Director A$AP Rocky directed and starred in a Mostro campaign that launched just before the show across digital and social channels.

Notable guests included Emily Ratajkowski, Ashley Graham, Davido*, Kyle Kuzma*, Becky G, Hari Nef, Eartheater, Caleb McLaughlin*, GloRilla, Lauren London*, Jay Brown*, Emory Jones*, Rickey Thompson, Yvesmark Chery, Stephanie Hui, Coco Bassey, and Harry Hill.

