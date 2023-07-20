7 hairstyles inspired by Barbie to make bring your Malibu Barbie dream alive

CHENNAI: Many of us have dreamt of emulating Barbie’s iconic looks, from her flawless fashion sense to her impeccable hairstyles; her flair is like no other.

With the upcoming blockbuster film receiving top reviews, channeling our inner Barbie gives us the main character moment we need. The movie’s stylist, Ivana Primorac, says, “the Barbie doll represents the best version of oneself. If you can think of what would be the best version of yourself, it would be when your hair looks the nicest.”

To make that dream a reality, Limelite Salon has curated seven dreamy hairstyles that capture the essence of Barbie's timeless charm. Get ready to relive your childhood with these captivating and dreamy hairstyles.

Fairytale Front Pleated Hair: Channel the allure of Barbie's enchanted world with the Fairytale Front Pleated Hair. This whimsical hairstyle features intricate yet simple and voluminous pleats at the front, framing your face like a fairy princess.

Curly Bob: Capture Barbie's playful elegance with the Curly Bob. This hairstyle is the epitome of sophistication, blending cascading curls with a chic bob cut. Using accessories with colorful ribbons or hairpins adds an extra touch of Barbie's signature style, making you the real Malibu Barbie.

High Princess Bow Hairstyle: Recreate Barbie's timeless charm with the High Princess Bow Hairstyle. This iconic look adds a touch of royalty to any outfit, perfect for making a statement at parties or special events. Match your bow to your outfit for a dreamhouse Barbie touch and prepare for compliments.

Voluminous Curly Layers: Embrace Barbie's timeless allure with Voluminous Curly Layers. This hairstyle radiates elegance and confidence, reflecting Barbie's signature sophistication. A coveted style that stays elegant in a timeless fashion, making you feel like Princess Barbie.

Feathered Curtain Bangs: Step into the world of retro glam with Feathered Curtain Bangs. Inspired by vintage Barbie, this hairstyle exudes classic charm and sophistication. The soft, feathered bangs frame your face, adding a touch of elegance to any look.

Curtain Bangs with Low Pony: Combine modern and classic elements with Curtain Bangs and a Low Pony. This hairstyle effortlessly blends Barbie's timeless charm with a contemporary twist. The middle part with the bangs creates structure to your face, bringing your entire look together.

Vintage Headband with Side Fringe: For a touch of retro glamour, try the Vintage Headband with Side Fringe. This hairstyle perfectly captures the essence of Barbie's vintage allure. Accentuating your everyday hair with a barbiecore headband brings a touch of sophistication and style.

With these 7 Barbie-inspired hairstyles, you can bring your princess dreams to life every day and embrace the magic of fashion and fairytales. Let Barbie's timeless charm inspire your own unique look and step into the spotlight with confidence and grace! Get ready to turn heads and make every day a dream come true, just like Barbie always does.