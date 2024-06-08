5 times Bollywood divas showed why yellow is the color of summer

MUMBAI: Bollywood divas often set fashion trends, and this summer, they are proving that yellow is the must-have color for the season. Here are five times Bollywood divas rocked in yellow outfits, showing us why this bright color is perfect for summer.
Deepika Padukone
Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone wowed everyone in a stunning yellow maxi dress at a recent event. The vibrant colour highlighted her glowing skin and added a touch of sunshine to her look.
Alia Bhatt
Celebrating World Environment Day, Alia Bhatt impressed fans with her chic style. In a short video announcing a new venture, she wore a pearl-encrusted yellow top paired with drawstring white trousers, exuding sophistication and eco-conscious fashion.
Janhvi Kapoor
Recently, Janhvi Kapoor stole the show at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding cruise party. She flaunted a stunning yellow floral dress, channeling Italian summer vibes with elegance and grace.
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday turned heads at the second pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Donning a lemon-yellow dress by Dice Kayek in Portofino, she looked radiant against the picturesque backdrop of the Italian village.
Anushka Sharma
Known for her comfort-first approach, Anushka Sharma rocked a yellow off-shoulder top featuring a sweetheart neckline and billowing sleeves. Perfect for summer, this stylish yet relaxed outfit pairs effortlessly with denim for a chic and laid-back look.