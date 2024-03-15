5 Bollywood actresses who rock in Bandhani outfits

NEW DELHI: Bollywood celebs are always known for setting trends, whether it's street fashion or festival attire. Bollywood divas always impressed us with their unique style choices. Many actresses have worn Bandhani outfits, showing their love for this traditional style. Here are a few Bollywood actresses who rocked Bandhani outfits.
Kareena Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor looked stunning in this beautiful green bandhani suit paired with wide pants. Bebo accessorized it with heavy earrings. This stunning outfit is perfect for festive occasions.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt, who is always known for her fashion sense, looked stunning in this purple Sabyasachi Bandhani lehenga with a deep v-neck cut-out blouse and gorgeous orange Sabyasachi Jewellery earrings. She kept her hair open keeping her accessories and makeup minimal. This beautiful outfit is perfect for those who prefer a simple yet elegant look.
Janhvi Kapoor
When talking about fashion and style, it's impossible not to mention Janhvi Kapoor. The actress chose a stunning green ombre Gujarati silk bandhani saree, paired with a velvet green blouse, a statement choker, a gold bracelet, and a messy braid hairstyle. This look is perfect for those aiming for a royal and classy appearance at a wedding or evening reception.
Rakul Preet Singh
Actress Rakul Preet Singh never fails to impress with her fashion choices. She stunned in a bright red saree with shimmering sequins, intricate orange patterns, and silver borders. For those seeking timeless elegance, Rakul's outfit is the perfect inspiration.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Shilpa Shetty Kundra always adds a playful twist to classic styles effortlessly. Seen wearing a kaftan-style blouse and a pre-draped bandhani saree by designer Pink City from Kolkata, she effortlessly showcased the charm of bandhani sarees.