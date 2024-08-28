Exhibition at Chennai Museum highlights historic treasures

CHENNAI: The ongoing exhibition at the Government Museum celebrates Madras's rich history and heritage. Titled 'Madras Revisited', the expo highlights the city's ancient and vibrant legacy, offering a unique glimpse into present-day Chennai's cultural and natural history.

"The museum's extensive collection spans 2,000 years and includes prehistoric stone tools, pottery from Kilpauk, Pallavaram, and Ambattur, British-era arms (such as Emden shots), handicrafts and jewellery. We have also exhibited a few contemporary paintings.

The exhibition also features around 400-year-old stone shots from a British armoury, manuscripts by poet Subramaniya Bharathiyar and Indo-British coins," says N Sundararajan, Assistant Director (Tech) of the Government Museum.

The exhibition which is on till August 29 is part of the Madras Week celebrations. Sundararajan tells us the 84 items on display help visitors to know more about the history of the city.