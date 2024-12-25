Echoing bells of kindness

CHENNAI: Amid the chimes of jingling Xmas bells, cheerful sound of carols humming through the air, aroma of freshly baked cakes, there are some who believe in the spirit of giving a gift enveloped in hope and kindness. Here is looking at some who promise a new beginning shining bright for those, who need a beam of festive light, shimmering a little brighter in those lives.

A holly jolly ride

Every child deserves an unforgettable Xmas memory to grow up with. Holly Jolly Tales is a Christmas celebration hosted by Theatre Genie, for kids between three to twelve years. The event is an amalgam of entertainment and education that kids can learn something new this Christmas.

“We are accommodating 20 underprivileged kids from Sevalaya NGO in Thiruninravur, along with other children. We have a workshop for balloon sculpting, drama by kids, mime shows, a lot of singing and fun goodies. This is our way of giving back to the society who has supported us in our journey,” says Girish Kumar, founder of Theatre Genie.

Holly Jolly Tales is taking place today, from 5.30 pm, at Medai, Alwarpet.

Xmas spirit for Cancer warriors

The journey from the confines of their beds to the world outside can be strenuous for some. The patients of RMD Pain and Palliative Care Trust at Maduravoyal got an early visit by the Santa Clause this Xmas. The doctors and nurses teamed up yet again to hymn carol and spread warm wishes, finishing off with cakes and laughter. Narrating the cheers, Immanuel S, CEO of RMD Group of Hospitals shared, “ We are a trust for underprivileged cancer and palliative care patients. Christmas spirit is all about sharing warmth and positivity. The little moments of happiness for a cancer survivor is sort of a mental cure for them.”

Freshly woven threads

A group of boys from Don Bosco Egmore had a shared eagerness to wear their school pride on their sleeves and transform lives in the future, which echoed through the hallways of their school. In 2021, they made it a reality in the form of DB Converge Trust. The team focuses on empowering deserving children who are undergoing various life threatening ailments, lack basic resources and much more that they are deprived of.

“Reminiscing about our school days, celebrating with a bar of chocolates and ice cream, we wanted our children to also have fond memories of Xmas. This year, as they had wished for fresh clothes, we got their sizes in advance and new clothes were given to them which they can flaunt this festive season,” shares Ashwin Rajagopalan, one of the trustees of DB Converge Trust.