Easy to make Mushroom recipes
CHENNAI: MUSHROOM PEPPER FRY
INGREDIENTS:
- 200 gm mushrooms, washed and cleaned
- 1 large onion, sliced
- 1 teaspoon ginger garlic paste
- 1/2 medium capsicum, thinly sliced
- Salt to taste
FOR TEMPERING:
- 1 tablespoon oil
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds
- |A small sprig of curry leaves
- 2 small red chillies
FOR GRINDING:
- 1 tablespoon black peppercorns
- 1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds
- 1/2 teaspoon coriander seeds
INSTRUCTIONS
In a mixer jar, combine one tablespoon black peppercorns, 1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds, and 1/2 teaspoon coriander seeds. Grind them coarsely and set them aside.
Heat one tablespoon oil in a pan. Add 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds and let them splutter. Then, add two small red chillies and a few curry leaves. Give it a quick mix.
Add the sliced onion and one teaspoon ginger garlic paste. Sauté until the onion turns golden.
Toss in 300 grams of cleaned mushrooms. Keep the flame on medium-high and sauté. The mushrooms will release water.
Continue sautéing until the mushrooms become dry, maintaining a medium flame.
Add the thinly sliced capsicum and sauté for two more minutes.
Introduce the prepared pepper mixture and sauté for an additional two minutes. Then, turn off the heat.
Serve and enjoy the dish while it’s hot.
MUSHROOM PASTA
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 cup pasta
- 1/2 cup thinly sliced mushrooms
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped capsicum
- 1/2 tablespoon finely chopped garlic
- A pinch of oregano
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper powder
- 1 tablespoon grated cheese
- 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour (maida)
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper powder
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 teaspoon oil
- Salt to taste
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Boil water with 1/2 teaspoon of oil and a pinch of salt. Add the pasta and cook until soft but not mushy. Drain the water and set the pasta aside.
- Heat butter in a pan. Add the chopped garlic and sauté until golden brown. Then, add the capsicum and mushrooms. Sauté for about three minutes until the mushrooms are cooked.
- Add the all-purpose flour (maida) and sauté for a minute.
- Gradually add the milk while stirring continuously until the mixture coats the back of a ladle. Sprinkle oregano.
- Introduce the cooked pasta and give it a quick stir. Add pepper powder and give another quick toss. Then, switch off the heat.
- Serve the mushroom pasta hot, topped with grated cheese.