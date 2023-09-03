Easy to make Mushroom recipes

CHENNAI: MUSHROOM PEPPER FRY

INGREDIENTS:

200 gm mushrooms, washed and cleaned

1 large onion, sliced

1 teaspoon ginger garlic paste

1/2 medium capsicum, thinly sliced

Salt to taste

FOR TEMPERING:

1 tablespoon oil

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

|A small sprig of curry leaves

2 small red chillies

FOR GRINDING:

1 tablespoon black peppercorns

1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds

1/2 teaspoon coriander seeds

INSTRUCTIONS

In a mixer jar, combine one tablespoon black peppercorns, 1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds, and 1/2 teaspoon coriander seeds. Grind them coarsely and set them aside.

Heat one tablespoon oil in a pan. Add 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds and let them splutter. Then, add two small red chillies and a few curry leaves. Give it a quick mix.

Add the sliced onion and one teaspoon ginger garlic paste. Sauté until the onion turns golden.

Toss in 300 grams of cleaned mushrooms. Keep the flame on medium-high and sauté. The mushrooms will release water.

Continue sautéing until the mushrooms become dry, maintaining a medium flame.

Add the thinly sliced capsicum and sauté for two more minutes.

Introduce the prepared pepper mixture and sauté for an additional two minutes. Then, turn off the heat.

Serve and enjoy the dish while it’s hot.

MUSHROOM PASTA

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup pasta

1/2 cup thinly sliced mushrooms

2 tablespoons finely chopped capsicum

1/2 tablespoon finely chopped garlic

A pinch of oregano

1/8 teaspoon pepper powder

1 tablespoon grated cheese

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour (maida)

1/2 cup milk

1/2 teaspoon pepper powder

1 tablespoon butter

1 teaspoon oil

Salt to taste

INSTRUCTIONS: