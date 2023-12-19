Easy and stylish Christmas decor ideas

NEW DELHI: As Christmas is around the corner, everyone is preparing for the holiday season in their own way. However, the preparations are incomplete till we deck our pads to ring in the Happy Holidays. If you are planning to invite guests this Christmas, check out these stylish yet cute decor ideas;
Christmas tree
One can’t imagine celebrating Christmas without decorating the tree. Go for a minimalistic tree to give a more modern touch to your celebration. People usually accessorize the Christmas tree with a star that goes on top of it. Apart from the Christmas Star, the tree is adorned with baubles, bells, and mini Santa ornaments among others. A tree skirt can also be used to wrap around the base of your Christmas tree.
Wreath
A Christmas wreath, like the Christmas tree, is considered as one of the most important decor components. It is a circular decoration that may be used to liven up any door. Wreaths are typically formed of evergreen, berries, or other naturally occurring materials.
Dazzling door decor
Decorate your front gate in such a way that it creates an entire scene in your entryway when the guest enters. You can use lush garland, embellished with ornaments, bows, glittering ribbon, and others.
Holiday pillow covers
Replace your standard pillow coverings with holiday-themed ones. To add a seasonal touch, consider reindeer, snowflakes, or happy Santas.
Lawn ornaments
You can go for giant nutcrackers, glittering reindeer, or even a life-sized Santa Claus may turn your lawn into a festive holiday scene.