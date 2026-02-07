Doctor-led AI platform boosts out-of-hospital care, enables 24x7 supervision

The command centre is manned round-the-clock by specialised doctors who proactively monitor patients in real time, Chandola said.

Unlike conventional monitoring systems that respond only after symptoms appear, iLive Connect incorporates AI-driven predictive analytics, enabling detection of subtle physiological changes that may indicate the onset of disease much before clinical symptoms develop.

This early identification allows doctors to intervene at a preventive stage, significantly reducing complications, avoiding medical emergencies, and decreasing the need for repeat hospitalisation, Chandola said.The command centre is manned round-the-clock by specialised doctors who proactively monitor patients in real time, Chandola said.