‘Classical music requires unique taste to appreciate on a deeper level’, says Girijashankar Sundaresan

CHENNAI: While visiting our grandparents' home during childhood, many of us recall playing games, travelling, and having fun. But for musician Girijashankar Sundaresan, it was always about music. “My paternal grandparents, N Ramamoorthy and Meenakshi, had early exposure to Carnatic music, and when they moved to Mumbai, they began listening to high-quality Hindustani music, experiencing the best of both worlds. Every time I visited them, it was all about music — attending concerts and listening to various artists and bhajans,” begins Girijashankar Sundaresan.

Born in Ranipet and later relocating to Chennai, Girijashankar Sundaresan is the first-generation musician in his family to perform on stage. “Though my parents were not involved in music, they supported my passion. My mother, Bhuvaneshwari, in particular, has been the backbone of my journey. My father, Sundaresan, had an opportunity to work in the United States but chose to forgo it to support my love for music,” says the musician, who formally trained in Carnatic music.

A young Girijashankar while receiving the Bharathiyar Memorial Prize from MS Subbulakshmi

Girijashankar has performed in all major cities, including Chennai, Kolkata, New Delhi and Mumbai. He has also made his mark in the United States as well. He recalls his first performance in 2008. “My first music guru Seethalakshmi organised my first concert. Later, I trained under Dr Ranganayaki, chitravina Narasimhan and Chitravina N Ravikiran. He asked me to take a break from performing and sharpen my skills. I honed my skills under the guidance of RK Shriramkumar. Then from 2015, I sang at various stages,” shares the 36-year-old.

For Girijashankar Sundaresan, music is a steadfast companion. “Music fine-tunes me as a person. It helps me navigate life's challenges,” he says. Reflecting on the shift to online music classes, he notes, “In my time, learning happened at the moment without recordings. Now, while technology allows for recordings, it sometimes lacks the discipline and respect for learning.”

Beyond concerts, Girijashankar performs for autistic children, using music as a therapeutic tool. He also has a deep appreciation for ghazals, admiring the genre's endless possibilities. His primary inspiration is Chitravina Narasimhan, while renowned actor-dancer Vyjayanthimala is his role model. “Working with her was a great learning experience; her attention to detail was remarkable,” he recalls.

Girijashankar Sundaresan With Vyjayantimala at one of their performance

Explaining the growth of independent music in India, he says, “Independent music allows for personal expression and is more relatable and accessible to listeners. Classical music requires a deeper understanding and may not resonate with everyone.”

Social media is one of the major reasons for the surge of independent musicians. “It has given artists like me greater exposure. Thanks to my wife Rajya, my cover versions of Ilaiyaraaja’s classics have reached a wider audience. Social media, if used correctly, is a valuable tool,” Girijashankar believes.

Alongside singer Bombay Jayashri

Girijashankar, who wishes to collaborate with Ilaiyaraaja, AR Rahman, and Vidyasagar, is keen to explore various genres and experiment with different musical forms.