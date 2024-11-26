Check out some 'sweet' recipes to try out on Milk Day

CHENNAI: Today, we celebrate National Milk Day which honours the 103rd birth anniversary of Dr Verghese Kurien, who is fondly known as the architect of India’s White Revolution. This day aims to spread awareness about the predominant health benefits of milk and its nutritional value. National Milk Day also marks itself as reinforcing the significance of the dairy industry, which contributes 5 percent to the national economy.

Here are some quick milk sweet recipes to try out this National Milk Day and spread cheers at home.

Milk halwa

Ingredients

2 cups full-fat milk (approximately 1/2 liter)

1/3 cup sugar

1 tablespoon sooji (semolina)

1 tablespoon curd (yogurt)

3 tablespoons ghee

1/8 teaspoon cardamom powder

Instructions

Boil the milk in a pan, using a wooden ladle to prevent overflow. Simmer until the milk reduces to about one-third of its original volume.

Add sugar and mix well. Then add the sooji and cook until the mixture begins to thicken.

At this stage, add the curd. The mixture will start to split, but continue cooking on low heat, stirring frequently to prevent it from burning at the bottom.

As it thickens and begins to stick to the pan, start adding ghee. Add one tablespoon at a time and continue cooking.

Continue adding ghee in intervals until the mixture comes together as a mass and begins to pull away from the sides of the pan.

Once the ghee starts to ooze from the sides, add cardamom powder, mix well, and switch off the heat.

The halwa will thicken further as it cools.

Milk peda

Ingredients

1 cup milk powder

1/2 cup milk

1/4 cup sugar

2 tablespoons condensed milk

2 tablespoons ghee

Few strands of saffron

2 tablespoons chopped pistachios

Instructions

In a pan, add 1 tablespoon ghee, 1/4 cup sugar, 1/2 cup milk, and 2 tablespoons condensed milk (off the stove). Whisk until the sugar dissolves completely.

Add 1 cup milk powder to the mixture and whisk well to remove any lumps.

Turn on the flame to low and start cooking the mixture, stirring continuously.

Keep stirring as the mixture begins to thicken. If it forms lumps, mash and continue cooking.

Once the mixture comes together, add 1 tablespoon ghee. Continue cooking until the mixture leaves the sides of the pan.

Roll the mixture between your fingers—if it easily forms a ball, it's time to switch off the heat.

Transfer the mixture to a plate and let it cool slightly. Once warm, mix it well.

Grease your palms and fingers with ghee. Pinch small portions of the mixture, roll them into balls, and flatten slightly. Make a small dent in the center of each peda.

Place chopped pistachios and saffron strands in each dent.

Repeat until all pedas are made.