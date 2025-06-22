Chaat time: Here are three easy-to-make chaat recipes at home with simple ingredients for this Sunday

Sweet corn chaat

Ingredients:

½ cup cooked sweet corn kernels

1 tbsp finely chopped onion

½ tbsp chopped tomato

1 tbsp grated carrot

¼ tsp red chilli powder

A generous pinch of chaat masala

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp butter

Salt to taste

Plain sev, for garnish

Coriander leaves, for garnish

1 tsp each of green and sweet chutneys (optional)

Instructions:

Pressure cook the corn for 4-5 whistles. Once cooled, remove the kernels from the cob and set aside.

In a teaspoon of butter, sauté the corn for a few minutes until the edges begin to turn golden. Turn off the heat.

In a mixing bowl, combine the sautéed corn, onion, tomato, carrot, red chilli powder, chaat masala, lemon juice, and salt. Mix well.

Just before serving, garnish with sev and coriander leaves. Add chutneys if using. Serve immediately.

=========================================

Aloo tikki chaat

Ingredients

For Aloo Tikki

2½ medium-sized potatoes (about 1.5 cups mashed)

⅓ cup breadcrumbs

1 tsp red chilli powder

¼ tsp chaat masala

½ tsp jeera (cumin) powder

½ tsp garam masala

½ tbsp finely chopped coriander leaves

1 tsp lemon juice

Salt to taste

Cooking oil, for toasting

For Aloo Tikki Chaat

4 aloo tikkis

2 tbsp sweet chutney

2 tbsp green chutney

Finely chopped raw onion, as needed

A pinch of red chilli powder

Chaat masala, as needed

¼ cup plain sev

Coriander leaves, to garnish

Instructions

Cut the potatoes in half and pressure cook for four whistles or until soft.

Peel and mash them until smooth and lump-free.

Add red chilli powder, garam masala, jeera powder, chaat masala, lemon juice, coriander leaves, and salt. Mix well into a smooth dough.

Take a lemon-sized portion of the dough, roll it into a ball, and flatten it into a patty.

Coat the patties evenly with breadcrumbs. Repeat until all the dough is used.

Heat a dosa pan, drizzle some oil, and toast the tikkis on both sides until golden brown and crisp.

To assemble the chaat: place tikkis on a serving plate, drizzle sweet and green chutneys, top with raw onions, sev, and coriander leaves.

Sprinkle a pinch of chaat masala and red chilli powder.

Serve immediately.

==========================================

Dry bhel

Ingredients

1 heaped cup puffed rice (pori)

2 tbsp plain sev (divided)

4 papdis, roughly crushed

1 tbsp chana dal

1 tbsp raw peanuts

1 tbsp finely chopped onion

1 tbsp finely chopped tomato

1 tbsp finely chopped raw mango

¼ cup boiled potatoes, cubed

Green chutney, as needed

Sweet chutney, as needed

½ tsp lemon juice

¼ tsp red chilli powder

¼ tsp chaat masala

¼ tsp jeera (cumin) powder

Coriander leaves, as needed

Instructions

Deep fry chana dal until golden and peanuts until crispy. Drain on tissue and set aside.

Prepare all ingredients and keep green and sweet chutneys ready.

In a mixing bowl, add puffed rice. Crush the papdis over it, then add boiled potatoes and the spice powders.

Add green chutney and sweet chutney to taste.

Mix in fried chana dal, peanuts, raw mango, onion, tomato, and coriander leaves. Toss everything well.

Add one tablespoon sev and mix again.

Squeeze in lemon juice.

When serving, top with the remaining sev.