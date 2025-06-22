Begin typing your search...

    Chaat time: Here are three easy-to-make chaat recipes at home with simple ingredients for this Sunday

    Here is how you can make aloo tikki chaat, dry bhel, and corn chaat in kitchen

    22 Jun 2025 9:30 AM IST
    Sweet corn chaat

    Ingredients:

    ½ cup cooked sweet corn kernels

    1 tbsp finely chopped onion

    ½ tbsp chopped tomato

    1 tbsp grated carrot

    ¼ tsp red chilli powder

    A generous pinch of chaat masala

    1 tsp lemon juice

    1 tsp butter

    Salt to taste

    Plain sev, for garnish

    Coriander leaves, for garnish

    1 tsp each of green and sweet chutneys (optional)

    Instructions:

    Pressure cook the corn for 4-5 whistles. Once cooled, remove the kernels from the cob and set aside.

    In a teaspoon of butter, sauté the corn for a few minutes until the edges begin to turn golden. Turn off the heat.

    In a mixing bowl, combine the sautéed corn, onion, tomato, carrot, red chilli powder, chaat masala, lemon juice, and salt. Mix well.

    Just before serving, garnish with sev and coriander leaves. Add chutneys if using. Serve immediately.

    Aloo tikki chaat

    Ingredients

    For Aloo Tikki

    2½ medium-sized potatoes (about 1.5 cups mashed)

    ⅓ cup breadcrumbs

    1 tsp red chilli powder

    ¼ tsp chaat masala

    ½ tsp jeera (cumin) powder

    ½ tsp garam masala

    ½ tbsp finely chopped coriander leaves

    1 tsp lemon juice

    Salt to taste

    Cooking oil, for toasting

    For Aloo Tikki Chaat

    4 aloo tikkis

    2 tbsp sweet chutney

    2 tbsp green chutney

    Finely chopped raw onion, as needed

    A pinch of red chilli powder

    Chaat masala, as needed

    ¼ cup plain sev

    Coriander leaves, to garnish

    Instructions

    Cut the potatoes in half and pressure cook for four whistles or until soft.

    Peel and mash them until smooth and lump-free.

    Add red chilli powder, garam masala, jeera powder, chaat masala, lemon juice, coriander leaves, and salt. Mix well into a smooth dough.

    Take a lemon-sized portion of the dough, roll it into a ball, and flatten it into a patty.

    Coat the patties evenly with breadcrumbs. Repeat until all the dough is used.

    Heat a dosa pan, drizzle some oil, and toast the tikkis on both sides until golden brown and crisp.

    To assemble the chaat: place tikkis on a serving plate, drizzle sweet and green chutneys, top with raw onions, sev, and coriander leaves.

    Sprinkle a pinch of chaat masala and red chilli powder.

    Serve immediately.

    Dry bhel

    Ingredients

    1 heaped cup puffed rice (pori)

    2 tbsp plain sev (divided)

    4 papdis, roughly crushed

    1 tbsp chana dal

    1 tbsp raw peanuts

    1 tbsp finely chopped onion

    1 tbsp finely chopped tomato

    1 tbsp finely chopped raw mango

    ¼ cup boiled potatoes, cubed

    Green chutney, as needed

    Sweet chutney, as needed

    ½ tsp lemon juice

    ¼ tsp red chilli powder

    ¼ tsp chaat masala

    ¼ tsp jeera (cumin) powder

    Coriander leaves, as needed

    Instructions

    Deep fry chana dal until golden and peanuts until crispy. Drain on tissue and set aside.

    Prepare all ingredients and keep green and sweet chutneys ready.

    In a mixing bowl, add puffed rice. Crush the papdis over it, then add boiled potatoes and the spice powders.

    Add green chutney and sweet chutney to taste.

    Mix in fried chana dal, peanuts, raw mango, onion, tomato, and coriander leaves. Toss everything well.

    Add one tablespoon sev and mix again.

    Squeeze in lemon juice.

    When serving, top with the remaining sev.

