Book highlights choosing faith over fear

CHENNAI: Through his recently launched book, Choose Faith Not Fear, spiritual guru His Holiness Shri Aasaanji aims to provide insights about fear, insecurity, the difference between success and achievement, and how choosing faith over fear can lead to success.

Across 10 chapters, the book takes inspiration from the journey of famous personalities, who overcame negativity to reach the top of the hill. In the third chapter, which talks about overcoming negativity, Shri Aasaanji mentions, “We suffer more in imagination than in reality. Adversity is self-created for those who are unaware about this truth.”

His Holiness Shri Aasaanji is a non-religious contemporary spiritual leader and a global humanitarian. The topics discussed in this book have a real-life connection and are the ones that are majorly spoken about by the current generation. Aasaanji emphasises to never give up and says, “No matter how big is your problem, you are always bigger than the problem you face.” He is the creator of transformational practices such as Atma-dhyana and Prana-Vritti and also the founder of the Atmayoga Foundation.

The last chapter, Choosing Faith Over Fear, explains in detail how faith is the ultimate power that allows one to act with full confidence.

“When you have decided to live a life out of choice, there is no chance to suffer. But when you accept a life out of chance, there is no chance to prosper. Live by choice not by chance,” concludes the author.