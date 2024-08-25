Book explores Sufi pathways in Chennai

CHENNAI: The recently launched book ‘Sufi Trail of Madras: Islamic Heritage and Culture’ by city cyclist Ramanujar Moulana aims to showcase the lofty ideals of Sufism, which encompasses all faiths and stands for universal brotherhood. The book covers the trails undertaken by Ramanujar Moulana and his Cycling Yogis team to various dargahs, markets, and food places throughout the city.

"Sufism, a rich and diverse inner dimension of Islam, unfolds in myriad expressions. This diversity is evident in the various ṭariqas or ‘orders’ that practitioners, known as Sufis, are part of. These congregations, formed around a master, hold spiritual sessions (majlis). The orders, which may be Sunni, Shia, or mixed in doctrine, have deep historical roots. Sufism is not a community but a way of life practised according to its lofty ideals,” says Ramanujar Moulana.

Today, important dargahs such as the Mount Road Dargah, Kunnagudi Masthan Sahib Dargah in Royapuram, and Pallavaram Dargah serve as gateways to Sufi practices in Chennai. "The universality of Sufi philosophy is reflected in the Tamil mystical tradition, with its rich and diverse spiritual heritage has evolved over centuries in the Tamil-speaking regions of South India and Sri Lanka. This tradition encompasses various religious and philosophical thought forms, often blending elements of Hinduism, Islam, and indigenous beliefs. The most important observation we made is that people from diverse religions and backgrounds come to dargahs to seek blessings," notes the cyclist.