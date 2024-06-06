Beat the heat: 5 irresistibly refreshing mango drinks to try this summer!

NEW DELHI: Summer is the perfect time to indulge in refreshing, fruity drinks, and what better fruit to focus on than the juicy, tropical mango? Here are five mango drinks that will cool you down and tantalize your taste buds.
Mango Lassi
A staple in Indian cuisine, Mango Lassi is a creamy, yoghurt-based drink that's both refreshing and satisfying. Blending ripe mangoes with yoghurt, a touch of sugar, and a hint of cardamom creates a delightful drink that's perfect for hot days. For an extra twist, garnish with a sprinkle of saffron or chopped pistachios.
Mango Mojito
Give the classic mojito a tropical twist by adding mango. Combine fresh mango puree with lime juice, mint leaves, sugar, and soda water. The sweet mango pairs perfectly with the tangy lime and refreshing mint.
Mango Smoothie
For a quick and healthy option, whip up a Mango Smoothie. Blend fresh or frozen mango chunks with a banana, a splash of orange juice, and a handful of spinach for a nutrient-packed drink. Add some Greek yoghurt for a protein boost, and you'll have a delicious, filling smoothie that's perfect for breakfast or a post-workout snack.
Mango Iced Tea
Mango Iced Tea is a delicious way to elevate your regular iced tea. Brew your favourite black or green tea, let it cool, and mix it with mango puree or mango nectar. Add a touch of honey or agave syrup for sweetness, and serve over ice with a slice of lemon for a refreshing and slightly exotic twist on traditional iced tea.
Mango Margarita
Spice up your summer evenings with a Mango Margarita. Blend fresh mango with lime juice and mint for a tropical take on this classic cocktail. Rim your glass with chilli powder and salt for an extra kick, and garnish with a slice of fresh mango or lime. This vibrant, flavorful drink is sure to be a hit at any summer gathering.