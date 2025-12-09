Anil Srinivasan returns with a soulful concert in the dark this Margazhi

Speaking to Anil Srinivasan is always an energising experience. The city’s very own ‘piano man’ Naam Charitable Trust and Mudra OOH, and all proceeds will go to the Gnanadarshan Sevais year after year; it gives me a sense of fulfilment. What makes the concert even more special is that newer and younger musicians are coming forward on their own and wanting to be part of it. I am glad it has acquired a following of its own and that so many people now look forward to it,” Anil says.

Over the years, the concert has welcomed a stream of young musicians, and this edition brings together Naveen Napier and Krishna Kishor, along with playback singers Saindhavi and Khatija Rahman. “It is heartening to see so many younger musicians step in on their own. I just hope I have the strength and the resources to keep this going for many more years,” he adds.

Anil is particularly happy about Saindhavi joining the line-up. “I have worked with her for a long time, and she is like family. Bringing her in felt right. Khatija and I have known each other for years, but we have never collaborated. Listening to her work was inspiring. She has been performing concerts for peace. I simply asked if she would like to be part of this, and she immediately said yes,” he tells DT Next.

Concert in the Dark will be held on December 10 at Naam Foundation. The concert was started to show empathy and solidarity with those living without sight during the festive Margazhi season. The performance takes place entirely in the dark, with all musicians blindfolded. “There will be a mix of jazz, classical, film, and popular music. We always keep it spontaneous. The idea is to offer something that people can connect with, while the format remains consistent,” Anil explains. The concert is supported by Naam Charitable Trust and Mudra OOH, and all proceeds will go to the Gnanadarshan Seva Home for Visually Disabled Women.