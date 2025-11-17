A bird’s-eye view of glory

CHENNAI: Long before his drone swept across skylines, Shantha Kumar Nagendran was a boy in a small town near Madurai, pausing at temple corridors and misty fields, capturing the world with nothing more than a basic mobile phone. Those early, quiet frames, powered purely by passion, became the foundation of a self-taught creator who learned to see beyond the obvious. Today, he is a travel and aerial photographer and drone pilot, a story shaped by grit, curiosity, and an unshakable love for the craft.

“I started photography purely out of passion. With tiny steps, I gradually delved deep into framing, light, and storytelling. Over time, I upgraded my gear, explored travel and aerial photography, and began sharing my work online. My journey wasn’t easy; it took years of consistency, experimentation, and self-learning. Now, I’m blessed to work with international brands and be recognised globally for my drone and travel visuals,” begins Shantha Kumar.

The aerial photographer is now in the limelight for winning the prestigious Hamdan International Photography Award in Dubai, showcasing the majesty of Tamil Nadu on the global stage. The HIPA Award was founded in 2011 under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai. It encourages photographers worldwide to submit work under a specific theme for each competition season. In the 14th season, Shantha Kumar has bagged third place under the drone video category.

It was a strenuous path for the photographer, as he didn’t have any background or mentorship to enter the field. He spent years experimenting with light, studying the rhythm of framing, and slowly expanding his vision from handheld shots to the limitless canvas of the sky. His HIPA win is more than a medal—it’s the culmination of a journey that took off from dusty town roads and rose, frame by frame, into the vastness of the world stage.

“Participating in HIPA was a dream-come-true moment. Representing India on that stage made me emotional. The theme was Power, and my winning drone video was something I deeply connected with. It took months of planning and patience to bring that vision alive,” the 24-year-old tells DT Next.

His work, titled A Journey From Untouched Forests And Snowy Peaks to Sprawling Skylines, Tracing Humanity’s Evolution, captures the journey of human progress from calm villages to modern cities, showing how we’ve evolved while still being deeply connected to nature. “It took me nearly seven years of shooting diverse landscapes across the world, combining untouched forests, snow-covered mountains, deserts, oceans, and bustling skylines. Through aerial storytelling, I wanted to express how power isn’t just in machines or cities, but also in the balance of growth, culture, and belonging. Above the clouds, Earth’s fragility reminds us that real power lies in harmony with nature,” shares the visual storyteller.

As he began his photography journey capturing frames of temples, Shantha Kumar’s cherished work also revolves around the same. “The drone series was taken around Madurai. It’s close to my heart because it reflects my roots. Capturing ancient temples surrounded by misty fields and golden sunlight gave me a sense of peace and connection,” he notes, reminding us that sometimes the most powerful visuals come from the simplest places where tradition, faith, and nature meet beautifully.

Shantha Kumar credits his parents as his pillars of support, even though they didn’t know much about photography. “Witnessing their proud faces after winning the HIPA award is the happiest moment of my life. It’s their trust that drives me to march forward,” smiles the photographer with teary eyes.

Talking about the evolution of drones, Shantha Kumar finds it massive. “Earlier, drones were just tools for capturing aerial views. Now, they have become an art form with smooth cinematic movements, FPV storytelling, and advanced sensors. The creative possibilities are endless.” For him, drone photography gives a sense of freedom, a chance to see the world from a bird’s-eye view, symbolising peace, power, and limitless possibilities.

When it comes to the future, he predicts, “The future is going to be even more exciting with autonomous flights, AI-assisted framing, and 8K-quality visuals. But at the end of the day, creativity will always stand above technology. The artiste’s vision will continue to make the biggest difference.”

Coming from a humble background, Shantha Kumar draws inspiration from the simple joys of life. Seeing landscapes, temples, and cultures from above gives him endless motivation. Watching passionate artistes who push boundaries every day also keeps him inspired.

According to him, instead of chasing trends, budding talents should chase their passion. “Experimenting and upgrading are the keys. It’s not about the gear; it’s about your vision. And most importantly, consistency matters more than overnight success,” he suggests.

“I want to represent India on more global platforms, collaborate with international tourism boards, and eventually make a visual-based film that connects emotions, culture, and nature through aerial storytelling,” he concludes, hoping to take his craft and country to many more global stages.