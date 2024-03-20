5 types of South Indian chutneys one must try

CHENNAI: Utappam to Dosa, every South Indian dish comes with a traditional chutney. These chutneys aren't just regular dips; they're flavorful blends of spices and tasty ingredients that enhance the dish's deliciousness. There is a huge variety of chutneys you can find in South India but here are five top-notch South Indian chutneys that you can easily prepare at home to elevate your meals.

Tomato Chutney This classic chutney is made with ginger-garlic, chilli powder, garam masala, and plenty of tomatoes, making it an excellent side dish for dosas, parathas, vadas, and more!

Garlic Chutney If you enjoy the taste of garlic in your food, this chutney is ideal for you. With a blend of garlic and spicy red chilies soaked in vinegar, it’s irresistible.

Coconut Chutney There’s nothing quite as tasty as a bowl of coconut chutney with dosa. It’s a classic South Indian favourite that’s divine yet simple to make. Just blend grated coconut, peanuts, chana, curd, green chillies, ginger, and salt until smooth. Add tadka before serving for extra flavour.

Green Chutney Another popular dip from South India, green chutney, is made with grated coconut, chana dal, coriander leaves, mint leaves, green chilli, garlic, ginger, lemon juice, and salt. Blend all the ingredients until smooth, adding water for the right consistency.