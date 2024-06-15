5 Simple hair care routines to follow during summers

NEW DELHI: Excessive sweat and dust during the summer worsen hair problems such as dandruff, split ends, frizz, and hair loss. Summers may be harsh on your scalp, leaving it dry and damaging your hair roots. Hair can become sunburned and lose its natural colour. Hot weather and UV radiations can damage your hair's outermost layer, known as the cuticle. Here are some tips to take care of your hair in summer.

Cover your hair The sun may dry out your hair. Wear a hat to protect your hair from sun exposure. You may select from wide-brimmed hats, denim caps, and canvas hats. To provide an extra layer of protection, wrap your hair in a silk scarf before putting on the hat.

Choose proper hair conditioner To protect your hair from damaging from harmful UV rays, use quality hair conditioners that contain UV filters to protect your hair. As the sun dries out your hair, use a rinse-out conditioner to moisturise and revitalise it. Choose one that matches your hair kind and nature.

Control frizz The scorching heat dries out your mane, leaving it frizzy. Try tying your hair up to keep it from becoming overly frizzy. Style your hair with braids, ponytails, knots, and buns. This reduces perspiration on the scalp.

Avoid heating tools Limit the use of heat styling products such as blow dryers, straighteners, and curlers. The heat can exacerbate the already high temperatures in the summer, causing hair damage. During the summer, go for more natural hairstyles.