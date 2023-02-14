5 ways to celebrate Valentine's day if you are single in 2023

NEW DELHI: Love is in the air as Valentine’s day has arrived. On this day, couples pamper each other with romantic gifts and appreciation posts. Salman Khan once said, “Valentine’s day se mera kya lena dena,” but you all singles out there don't be disheartened.
V-Day is not only about celebrating couples and relationships but also about celebrating love, and for singles, it can be self-love.
A little self-love goes a long way and a solo trip this Valentine’s day to rediscover yourself is not at all a bad idea. Do what makes you happy the most. Going on a solo bike ride to a beautiful destination helps in boosting long-term happiness.
Get dressed up, go to a nice fancy restaurant and have your favourite food. Do stuff like skin care, go to a spa, and do some grooming for self-pampering. Finish the day with your favourite movie with some salty popcorn.
Gather your single friends and family for a house party. Cook delicacies of your and your guests' choice and enjoy them at the dinner table. Plan interesting games to play with your friends at the party or groove to your favourite dance tracks.
A picnic by a lake in a park with stunning scenery and your close friends beside you can never go wrong. Pack a picnic lunch and enjoy the day with your loved ones.
OTT platforms have got everything according to your mood. Begin watching the web show you’ve been planning to watch for a long time or take yourself out on a movie date.
