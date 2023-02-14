Lifestyle

5 ways to celebrate Valentine's day if you are single in 2023

V-Day is not only about celebrating couples and relationships but also about celebrating love, and for singles, it can be self-love.
Representative image
Representative image
ANI

NEW DELHI: Love is in the air as Valentine’s day has arrived. On this day, couples pamper each other with romantic gifts and appreciation posts. Salman Khan once said, “Valentine’s day se mera kya lena dena,” but you all singles out there don't be disheartened.

V-Day is not only about celebrating couples and relationships but also about celebrating love, and for singles, it can be self-love.

Here’s a list of the things for all the singles out there to celebrate this day.

Solo Trip

Representative Image
Representative ImageANI

A little self-love goes a long way and a solo trip this Valentine’s day to rediscover yourself is not at all a bad idea. Do what makes you happy the most. Going on a solo bike ride to a beautiful destination helps in boosting long-term happiness.

Take yourself out on a date

Representative Image
Representative ImageANI

Get dressed up, go to a nice fancy restaurant and have your favourite food. Do stuff like skin care, go to a spa, and do some grooming for self-pampering. Finish the day with your favourite movie with some salty popcorn.

House Party

Representative Image
Representative ImageANI

Gather your single friends and family for a house party. Cook delicacies of your and your guests' choice and enjoy them at the dinner table. Plan interesting games to play with your friends at the party or groove to your favourite dance tracks.

Picnic

Representative Image
Representative ImageANI

A picnic by a lake in a park with stunning scenery and your close friends beside you can never go wrong. Pack a picnic lunch and enjoy the day with your loved ones.

Watch a movie/series

Representative Image
Representative ImageANI

OTT platforms have got everything according to your mood. Begin watching the web show you’ve been planning to watch for a long time or take yourself out on a movie date.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

love
Party
Date
couples
Valentine’s Day

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in