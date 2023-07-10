'LGM' audio & trailer launch live: Vignesh Shivan arrives at venue. meets Dhoni
MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni are present for the audio and trailer launch ceremony.
CHENNAI: MS Dhoni’s debut production venture, LGM's audio and trailer launch is underway in Chennai. The Harish Kalyan-starrer film is directed by debutant filmmaker Ramesh Thamilmani. MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni are present for the audio and trailer launch ceremony. The film, produced by MS Dhoni and Sakshi Singh Dhoni’s Dhoni Entertainment, also stars Nadiya, Ivana and Yogi Babu, among others. LGM is a family entertainer.
Live Updates
- 10 July 2023 12:23 PM GMT
RJ Vijay continues, "Harish is my brother from another mother. More than Ivana I kept talking to her mum as Ivana is forever busy on phone."
- 10 July 2023 12:21 PM GMT
Yogi Babu arrives and hugs Dhoni
- 10 July 2023 12:21 PM GMT
"#LGM also means Life Gets Magical. We all crave for a ticket in Chepauk. But today i am near what is synonymous with IPL trophies. I was there in Cheapuk and Baasha bgm played when you entered. It's a lifetime achievement. Everyone shouted Dhoni," he added.
- 10 July 2023 12:17 PM GMT
RJ Vijay on stage
- 10 July 2023 12:16 PM GMT
"I am poren," she leaves the stage.
- 10 July 2023 12:16 PM GMT
She adds, "I am happy with the movie and we now have an extended family here."
- 10 July 2023 12:15 PM GMT
"Epdi irukeenga? MS Dhoni has taught me a little Tamil. I can also understand Tamil a bit. I wanted to develop the concept and did it through him. It was Dhoni he wanted me to do it in Tamil. Chennai is the auspicious place to have the best start," Sakshi Dhoni begins her speech.
- 10 July 2023 12:13 PM GMT
Sakshi Dhoni on stage.
- 10 July 2023 12:12 PM GMT
"I see every film as an opportunity to connect with the audience and Let's Get Married has that. It talks about mother-son bonding and other emotions that we value," he further added.
- 10 July 2023 12:11 PM GMT
"Dhoni said he personally likes the film and that is the biggest compliment. He says we must like what we do and personally I liked it," he further added.