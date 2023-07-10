'LGM' audio & trailer launch live: Event concludes
MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni are present for the audio and trailer launch ceremony.
CHENNAI: MS Dhoni’s debut production venture, LGM's audio and trailer launch is underway in Chennai. The Harish Kalyan-starrer film is directed by debutant filmmaker Ramesh Thamilmani. MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni are present for the audio and trailer launch ceremony. The film, produced by MS Dhoni and Sakshi Singh Dhoni’s Dhoni Entertainment, also stars Nadiya, Ivana and Yogi Babu, among others. LGM is a family entertainer.
Presenting the trailer of #LGM - a colorful and happy entertainer coming to the big screens this July!— Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd (@DhoniLtd) July 10, 2023
▶️ https://t.co/zsDKP4hUK5 pic.twitter.com/ZrKUKixM8l
Live Updates
- 10 July 2023 1:37 PM GMT
"For Deepak Chahar, I can't find a word easily. He comes at a time and leaves at a time and "eats my head". But glad he is maturing. He will mature at 50 like Ziva is now..like a fine wine. But, I won't be able to drink that wine then," he further adds and leaves the stage.
- 10 July 2023 1:35 PM GMT
"I had little commitment and didn't interfere. I want to have a happy home and I'd say yes. Like Vignesh said action speaks louder than words and this is how I give it to them, he adds.
- 10 July 2023 1:34 PM GMT
"LGM is fun and is an equation between three people. Harish Kalyan is sandwiched between mom and wife," he adds.
- 10 July 2023 1:33 PM GMT
"LGM is the fastest-shot Tamil film and we shot it in a record time. I ensured that the food was good for everyone on the team. Make everybody happy," he adds further.
- 10 July 2023 1:32 PM GMT
"The only thing I told Sakshi Dhoni was it's not like designing a house. Decide the storyline and cast. Once you commit.. commit to it fully," he adds.
- 10 July 2023 1:32 PM GMT
"#LGM has the husband getting scared of his wife whenever she says I have an idea. It's a destiny..my test debut was in Chennai and my maiden test century was here..when IPL happened I was adopted by Tamil Nadu," he adds.
- 10 July 2023 1:30 PM GMT
"I met Vignesh Shivan, when we shot for a video a few year ago and had a fantastic time," he adds.
- 10 July 2023 1:27 PM GMT
"Both the ladies in the film didn't let Harish speak (asks Sandy if he is married)," he adds.
- 10 July 2023 1:27 PM GMT
"I will speak as it comes to my mind. I didn't teach bad words in Tamil to Sakshi because I myself don't know any bad words in Tamil, MSD starts his speech.
- 10 July 2023 1:13 PM GMT
Antony Dasan performs 'Kaatu Payapulla' song on stage