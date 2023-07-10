'LGM' audio & trailer launch live: Event concludes

CHENNAI: MS Dhoni’s debut production venture, LGM's audio and trailer launch is underway in Chennai. The Harish Kalyan-starrer film is directed by debutant filmmaker Ramesh Thamilmani. MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni are present for the audio and trailer launch ceremony. The film, produced by MS Dhoni and Sakshi Singh Dhoni’s Dhoni Entertainment, also stars Nadiya, Ivana and Yogi Babu, among others. LGM is a family entertainer.

