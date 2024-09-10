Labourer dies of seizure while watching Tamil film shooting at Ambur railway station

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old labourer died of a seizure while watching the filming of a movie starring actor Vijay Sethupathi at Ambur Railway Station, according to Daily Thanthi.

The deceased, identified as Mustaj Ahmad, hailed from Azad Nagar area in Ambur.

While watching the film shooting with his friends, he suffered a sudden seizure and collapsed. His friends rushed him to the Ambur Government Hospital where he received emergency treatment, however, he passed away early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred during the shoot of the film "Train” which saw over 100 supporting actors present at the station. The filming took place from midnight until the early hours of today.

Jolarpet Railway Police have registered a case and sent the labourer’s body for post-mortem.