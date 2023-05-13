Congress gets absolute majority in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Congress won an absolute majority in Karnataka on Saturday with the party crossing the halfway mark of 113 seats in the 224-member assembly. According to the latest trends of the Election Commission of India, Congress has won 114 seats and is leading in 22 more seats.

Bharatiya Janata Party has won 50 seats and is leading on 14 others. JD(S) has won 17 seats and is leading on three. Independents have won two seats while Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha have won one seat each.

Elections were held on May 10 in the southern state and saw a voting percentage of 72. 68 per cent. The Congress maintained a lead from the morning when counting began for the assembly seats in the fiercely contested election.