Karachi experiences heavy rainfall; water accumulated on highways

KARACHI: Pakistan's Karachi on Saturday experienced heavy rainfall resulting in the accumulation of rainwater on numerous highways and transportation issues for the metropolis' residents, ARY News reported.

After the rain, the rainwater accumulated on several highways, resulting in widespread traffic congestion on roads.

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and District Municipal Corporation (DMC) officials failed to facilitate the city's citizens as the rainwater was still on the roads and many citizens were stuck with their vehicles.

The situation not only inconvenienced commuters but also underscored the need for swift and efficient responses from local authorities, as per ARY News.

As per the data from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), PAF Faisal Base received the highest amount of rainfall recorded at 75 millimetres, followed by Malir (64 mm), Surjani Town (63.8 mm), Keamari (55 mm), Quaidabad (52 mm), old airport area (51 mm), Gulshan-i-Hadeed (50 mm), PAF Masroor Base (47.2 mm), Jinnah Terminal (42 mm), Saadi Town (37.6 mm), North Karachi (33.6 mm), University Road (30 mm), Gulshan-i-Maymar (23.8 mm), Nazimabad (23.5 mm), Korangi (15 mm) with trace rainfall in Orangi Town and DHA.