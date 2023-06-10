JSSU launches 48-hr-strike against govt over recruitment policy

RANCHI: Scores of students under the banner of Jharkhand State Student's Union (JSSU) called for a 48-hour strike (Bandh) against the state government's revised recruitment policy in Ranchi. Authorities have deployed police to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident.

Recently, the Jharkhand government brought a recruitment policy of '60:40' under which 60 per cent of seats are reserved for aspirants from the State, while the remaining 40 per cent of seats are open to all.

Earlier in March, hundreds of students organized a 'Naya Vidhan Sabha Adhikaar March' in order to gherao the State Legislative Assembly premises, where proceedings of the last day of the Budget session were going on.

Police stopped the protestors nearly 1 km before the Legislative Assembly by barricading and heavy force deployment in the area. But the students veered the route and went to fields in order to reach the Legislative Assembly.

Jharkhand police had resorted to lathi-charge and fired tear gas at the agitators, in a bid to disperse them.

The situation then turned violent after students pelted stones at the police. Five students including student leader Jairam Mahato were detained by the police.

Rahul Sinha, District Collector had told ANI, "The protests got violent thus we deployed forces of over five hundred police officials. We are staying vigilant to avoid any worsening of the law and order situation. We had to use tear gas as well as we are ensuring that the students disperse from here."