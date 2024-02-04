Begin typing your search...

Jharkhand: JMM-led coalition MLAs reach Ranchi from Hyd ahead of trust vote

The legislators landed at the Birsa Munda Airport here in a chartered flight and were taken to the Circuit House in the city in two buses.

ByPTIPTI|4 Feb 2024 3:51 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-02-04 15:52:43.0  )
JMM and Congress MLAs arrive at the Ranchi airport. (ANI)

RANCHI: The MLAs of Jharkhand's JMM-led alliance reached Ranchi from Hyderabad on Sunday evening, ahead of the trust vote on Monday.

The Champai Soren-led coalition government in Jharkhand will seek a vote of confidence on Monday, the first day of the two-day assembly session.

Soren was administered the oath of office by Governor C P Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan on February 2.

Along with him, senior Congress leader Alamgir Alam and RJD leader Satyanand Bhokta took oath as ministers.

PTI

