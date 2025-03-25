Iyyapanthangal residents seek median relocation ahead of Poonamallee-Porur metro rail service

CHENNAI: With the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) all set to begin operations from Poonamallee depot till Porur junction by December 2025, residents have requested the department and other line departments to open a median and set up a traffic signal opposite Oil Mill Road in Iyyappanthangal area – to ensure traffic flow.

Currently, the stretch near Iyyappanthangal bus depot has heavy vehicular movement, including buses venturing in and out of the depot, throughout the day. Here, the median is set up a few metres ahead of the Oil Mill Road entrance, forcing vehicles to take the wrong route and violate traffic rules.

But, with the Metro Rail operations soon to begin on corridor 4 between Lighthouse and Poonamalle depot to Porur junction, the call for a median with signal has grown stronger. Speaking to DT Next, Senthil Kuma, a resident of Iyyappanthangal, said, “Median that’s currently open causes severe inconvenience as motorists are forced to cross the road diagonally. This leads to confusion among motorists coming from Poonamallee, thereby causing accidents.”

Besides, S23 mini service, which was restored recently also faces hardship to ply on the main road from Oil Mill road.

Besides haphazard driving on the road, he added that the chaos during peak hours has led to accidents and fierce arguments among commuters. “To prevent all this, a traffic signal should be opened with deployment of traffic personnel. This must be done before Metro Rail operations begin,” pointed out Senthil.

Furthermore, S Madhu, a resident of Oil Mill Road had requested the local body, CMRL and other departments to “properly plan the infrastructure design along with laying of roads, thus encouraging the public to use public transit services”.

Meanwhile, the CMRL conducted the first trial and testing of Metro trains for phase II operations from Poonamallee Depot station to Mullai Thottam station on corridor 4 on March 21. The trial began at 11 pm on Thursday night, and the train reached Mullai Thottam station at 11.35 pm. Though the phase 2 is planned driverless, CMRL conducted the testing with a driver and deployed the same for future testing.

In coming weeks, the testing of the 3-car trains will also be done on the sharpest curve of radius 127.55-metre in Porur. The test run is done as part of the first phase of commissioning from Poonamallee to Porur junction on corridor 4, which will become operational by December.

The trains will pass through the following 10 Metro stations; Poonamallee Bypass, Poonamallee, Mullaithottam, Karayanchavadi, Kumananchavadi, Kattupakkam, Iyyappanthangal, Thelliyaragaram, Porur Bypass and Porur Junction.