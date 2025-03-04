It is the silver screen that made us the stars we are: Actor Jiiva

CHENNAI: Sporting a long hair and a bulkier frame, Jiiva looks like he has just emerged from the shoot of his 2005 blockbuster Raam. Not only his looks, he continues to be a journalist’s delight as he is in element during interviews as ever. Jiiva’s fantasy-horror entertainer, Aghathiyaa, directed by Pa Vijay and produced by Vels Film International is being lauded for its attempt and performances. “When Pa Vijay told me he wanted to make a horror comedy, I was initially skeptical as I had already done Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thorae. But Vijay’s ambition was to deliver a humongous film as the script required it,” begins Jiiva.

He also shares an anecdote from a recent event where his father, the legendary RB Choudary was felicitated in Dubai. “In the event, there was a discussion as to why there is a dearth in family entertainers because OTT platforms believe in crime thrillers and content that have a shade of glamour in them. In short, they are looking at content that will be watched on individual screens and not where a family can sit and watch a film together on a single screen. Despite this, theatres are doing good business lately because family entertainers with neat content and visuals have drawn the audience across India. Aghathiyaa is one such film. We wanted families to spend quality time in theatres and watch the film, which has a good story, Yuvan’s music and Pa Vijay’s narrational skills. Moreover, it has a message that will be relevant,” explains the actor.

Jiiva says that this could be one of the few films where the climax was shot without him– the hero being present on the sets. “It’s a first for me at least. I reached the location when the climax was being shot. Nee kelambu nu solitaanga (I was asked to leave). But they were shooting for the action sequence for the climax. Usually, it will be the hero hanging in the ropes and fighting the villain. However, I got to see it a year after they shot and was quite amused with the way the scene’s output. The film is made for kids and beyond grandeur, Aghathiyaa is a visual treat as well,” he remarks with a smile.

While there are lots of content that are being written for actors by OTT players, Jiiva clarifies that he chooses scripts keeping theatres in mind. “We are working towards theatricals. I am here because of the support the audience provided me whenever my films hit the silver screen. We have to give theatres the due respect.”

Aghathiyaa is also the first Tamil film to have a game around it. “Our producer Isari K Ganesh runs an educational institution and he knows his target audience well. It was easier to take the movie closer to them through the game. This made the process more exciting. Also, the sets that were created made it interesting for us to be a part of the project. When I went to Malaysia recently, kids were wondering who this uncle was? I decided to stay relevant, and for the next generation to know me, I need to act in a film that they can remember in coming years,” he quips.