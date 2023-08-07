DTNEXT
Daily Thanthi
Pukaar Petti
Thanthi TV
MORE
Begin typing your search...
Home
Toons & Infographics
Is TN govt is dealing with the problem of child labour satisfactorily?
By
DTNEXT Bureau
|
6 Aug 2023 6:37 PM GMT
( Updated:
2023-08-06 18:38:03.0
)
X
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Telegram
Linkedin
Email
Print
koo
link
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Telegram
Linkedin
Email
Print
koo
link
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Telegram
Linkedin
Email
Print
koo
link
Poll Result:
YES:
30.80%
NO:
23.00%
CAN'T SAY:
46.20%
DTNEXT Bureau
Next Story
Related Articles
Most Read
X
X