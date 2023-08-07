Begin typing your search...

Is TN govt is dealing with the problem of child labour satisfactorily?

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|6 Aug 2023 6:37 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-08-06 18:38:03.0  )
Is TN govt is dealing with the problem of child labour satisfactorily?
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Poll Result:

YES: 30.80%

NO: 23.00%

CAN'T SAY: 46.20%

DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X