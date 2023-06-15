Is Stalin opposing SC order: TN BJP leader questions CM's oppn to Balaji's arrest

CHENNAI: The BJP's Tamil Nadu spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy on Thursday said a fresh probe against Senthilbalaji was launched on the order of the Supreme Court.

His remark came a day after the minister, who was previously with the BJP's ally, AIADMK, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case, triggering high drama with a spectrum of Opposition voices, including the DMK, alleging "vendetta" and "political harassment".

Questioning Chief Minister MK Stalin over his opposition to the arrest of his cabinet colleague, the BJP's state spokesperson said he wondered what compelled the former to challenge the Supreme Court order of a fresh probe against Balaji.

On CM Stalin's statement that the DMK wasn't intimidated by threats of the BJP at the Centre, Thirupathy said, "The Supreme Court, on May 16, ordered a fresh investigation against Senthil Balaji, including offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act." "The apex court had also said if there were any lapses on the part of the investigating officer (previously), it could even consider setting up a Special Investigation Team (SIT). However, the state government, so far, hasn't acted on the Supreme Court ruling," the BJP leader added.

"Is Stalin opposing the Supreme Court order now? Is he issuing warnings to the Supreme Court for directing the ED to do what it is mandated to?" the BJP state spokesperson said, adding, "How is it that a person develops a heart ailment within hours (of being questioned)?" the BJP leader added.

The minister had reportedly complained of chest pains midway into being grilled by the ED and was rushed to a hospital where he underwent a coronary angiogram, a medical procedure related to a heart ailment. "Why is there so much support for a person involved in a cash-for-jobs scam," the BJP leader questioned further.

Following Balajis's arrest, CM Stalin issued a statement claiming that the DMK will not be intimidated by the BJP's 'threats' and the people will teach the ruling party at the Centre a lesson in next year's Lok Sabha elections.

He added that the DMK was firmly behind its leader and will mount a strong legal defence in the case.

The CM alleged further that the ED had tortured Senthil Balaji to such an extent during the interrogation that he suffered chest pains. Even after he said he was cooperating with the probe, he was "pressured" to the extent that he suffered chest pains, Stalin said on Wednesday.

Balaji broke down while being taken into custody by ED officials for questioning in an alleged money laundering case in the wee hours of Wednesday. The central probe agency questioned the DMK leader after raiding his premises on Tuesday.