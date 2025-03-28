TNPL itinerary: Super Gillies to open against Tiruppur Tamizhans on June 6

CHENNAI: The ninth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League will get under way on June 5 and concludes on July 6. The tournament will happen at four venues – Coimbatore, Salem, Tirunelveli and Dindigul. Chepauk Super Gillies is the most successful team having won the trophy four times. Dindigul Dragons is the defending champion.

The tournament opener will pit Dindigul against Kovai Kings at Coimbatore’s SNR College Cricket Ground. The league stage will continue with matches scheduled across different cities, leading up to Eliminator, Qualifiers, and the final on July 6 at NPR College Ground, Dindigul.

Super Gillies will open its campaign for a fifth title against Tiruppur Tamizhans on July 6. The four-time champion will face Madurai Panthers in its last league game on June 28 in Dindigul.

CSG FIXTURES

Vs Tiruppur Tamizhans on June 6 (Coimbatore)

Vs Royal Kings on June 9 (Coimbatore)

Vs Kovai Kings on June 14 (Salem)

Vs Dindigul Dragons on June 16 (Salem)

Vs Salem Spartans on June 19 (Salem)

Vs Trichy Grand Cholas on June 23 (Tirunelveli)

Vs Madurai Panthers on June 28 (Dindigul)