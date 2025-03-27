Ruturaj Gaikwad Excited for CSK vs RCB Clash, Calls Kohli a "Player to Watch"

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is eagerly looking forward to the upcoming face-off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), highlighting the significance of playing against cricketing icon Virat Kohli. Speaking exclusively on JioStar’s Star Nahi Far initiative, Gaikwad shared his excitement for the highly anticipated clash.

"Really looking forward to playing against RCB, especially with Rajat (Patidar) as the new captain. The moment they announced Rajat as skipper, I messaged him to wish him luck. We’ve known each other for a while, and RCB has always been one of the strongest teams, performing well every season," Gaikwad said. He further emphasised the impact of facing Kohli on the field. "Whenever Virat Kohli is in the opposition, it’s always a clash to look forward to. He’s been delivering for RCB and the country for a long time, and his consistency makes every match against him special. After Mumbai Indians, this is the fixture we always look forward to."

Cricket fans can brace for an electrifying contest as CSK take on RCB at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The much-anticipated showdown is set to take place this Friday at 7:30 PM, live on the JioStar Network.