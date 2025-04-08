KKR lose by four runs in high scoring IPL contest against LSG

KOLKATA: Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a late batting collapse to lose their high-scoring Indian Premier League contest against Lucknow Super Giants by a mere four runs here on Tuesday.

Chasing 239, KKR slipped from 149 for two in 12 overs to 234/7 in 20 overs. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane top-scored with 61 off 35 balls with eight fours and two sixes.

Venkatesh Iyer contributed 45 and Rinku Singh smacked a late 15-ball 38 but their efforts were not enough.

Earlier, Nicholas Pooran (87 not out) and Mitchell Marsh (81) powered Lucknow Super Giants to a massive 238 for three.

Brief scores: LSG 238/3 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 87 not out, Mitchell Marsh 81; Harshit Rana 2/51)

KKR 234/7 in 20 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 61, Venkatesh Iyer 45, Rinku Singh 38 not out; Shardul Thakur 2/52)