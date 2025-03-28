JioStar smashes viewership records as TATA IPL 2025 opens in spectacular fashion

CHENNAI: The 18th edition of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) has kicked off with record-breaking viewership across both digital and television platforms. JioStar, the tournament’s official broadcaster, has delivered an unprecedented opening weekend, drawing a cumulative watch time of 4,956 crore minutes across JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.

Unmatched Digital and TV Viewership

JioHotstar recorded its highest-ever reach for an IPL opening weekend, amassing 137 crore views. Digital viewership for the first three matches surged by 40% compared to last year, driven by a 54% increase in connected TV (CTV) consumption. Peak concurrency hit 3.4 crore, while total watch time reached an astonishing 2,186 crore minutes.

On television, IPL 2025 has also witnessed a historic start. According to BARC data, 25.3 crore viewers tuned in for the first three matches, marking the biggest opening in IPL history. The tournament clocked 2,770 crore minutes of watch time on TV, a 22% jump from last season. The average TV rating (TVR) also surged by 39% year-on-year.

A New Era of Sports Broadcasting

JioStar’s CEO of Sports, Sanjog Gupta, highlighted the transformative impact of this season’s innovations. “The record-breaking viewership across digital and TV reaffirms IPL’s unmatched popularity. Our commitment to deeper fan engagement and technological advancements is redefining how India experiences sports. With nearly 5,000 crore minutes of watch time already, this season is off to an extraordinary start.”

Kiran Mani, CEO of Digital at JioStar, echoed this sentiment, stating, “IPL 2025 is setting new benchmarks in how India engages with live sports and entertainment. The opening weekend showcased the power of innovation in creating richer, more interactive experiences, allowing fans to connect with the game like never before.”

Immersive and Interactive Viewing

JioStar has introduced a multi-dimensional IPL experience, offering 25+ feeds in 12 languages across Star Sports Network and JioHotstar. The platform’s deep integration of interactive features, including live chats, polls, predictions, and virtual watch parties, has transformed passive viewing into an engaging, community-driven experience. The MaxView feature further enhances this by offering an edge-to-edge display for a more immersive perspective.

Additionally, JioStar has introduced a second-screen engagement feature, enabling viewers to scan a QR code while watching on TV to instantly access key highlights on JioHotstar, ensuring they never miss a crucial moment.

The Biggest IPL Season Yet

Following the success of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, JioStar has set the stage for what promises to be the most expansive IPL season ever. With record-breaking numbers in the opening weekend, the tournament is on track to redefine sports entertainment in India, bringing the game to newer audiences and pushing the boundaries of fan engagement like never before.