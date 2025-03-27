IPL 2025: Whenever Kohli is in the opposition, it is always a clash to look forward to, says Gaikwad

NEW DELHI: Ahead of five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2025, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad said the upcoming clash is something he always awaits to play, citing the presence of talismanic batter Virat Kohli.

In 33 matches between the two teams, CSK have won 21 times while RCB emerged victorious on 11 occasions. What also stacks up the odds against RCB are that they have beaten CSK only once at the MA Chidambaram Stadium that too in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008.

“They have done really well every year now. And whenever Virat Kohli is in the opposition, whenever he is playing, it is always a clash to look forward to. He’s been doing it for a really long time now, consistently for RCB and for the country as well. So, it is always a great match, and after Mumbai Indians, this is the second match we always look forward to," said Gaikwad to JioStar on Thursday.

CSK come on the back of beating fellow five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) by four wickets at Chepauk, where Gaikwad made a stroke-filled 53 off 26 balls as a number three batter.

RCB arrive in Friday’s clash after outclassing defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets at the Eden Gardens, where Kohli made an unbeaten 59 off 36 balls. Gaikwad also revealed that he had congratulated Rajat Patidar after the right-handed batter was named as the new RCB captain ahead of IPL 2025.

"Really looking forward to playing against RCB, especially with Rajat (Patidar) as the new captain. Immediately when they announced Rajat as the captain, I messaged him and wished him good luck. We have been friends for a while now, we know each other really well, and obviously, RCB has been one of the strongest teams,” he concluded.



