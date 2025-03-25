IPL 2025: Starc hails 'calm' and 'fantastic' captain Axar Patel after DC win

NEW DELHI: Australia and Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Mitchell Starc has lauded captain Axar Patel for his calmness following a thrilling one-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their IPL 2025 opener in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Starc returned with the figures of 3-42 in his four-over spell to restrict LSG to 209/8 despite power-hitting flex by Mitchell Marsh (36-ball 72) and Nicholas Pooran (30-ball 70).

In reply, Delhi had a wobbly start and went on to lose wickets at regular intervals, but Ashutosh Sharma's blitz proved crucial to take the side over the line with an unbeaten knock of 66 in 31 balls laced with five sixes and as many fours. He was also named the Player of the Match.

Axar also contributed with a cameo knock of 22 off 11 balls, while Tristan Stubbs contributed a crucial 34 before debutant Vipraj Nigam (39 off 15 balls) stitched a crucial stand in the pressure situation.

"He's been pretty calm. This is the first time I've shared a dressing room with him. Having seen him from the other side of the field, it's impressive how he has developed into such a dominant all-rounder in international cricket today. Even the intent he showed with the bat tonight played a crucial role in getting us on our way. He’s been fantastic," Starc said on JioHotstar.

"Of course, we also have Faf Du Plessis, who has captained extensively in both international and franchise cricket. I think we have a great mix of senior players - experienced leaders like Faf and Tristan Stubbs, who have been with this team for a while. There’s a wealth of knowledge within the group.

"And with Axar, his cool, calm, and collected approach to the game is evident. Hopefully, that rubs off on the rest of the team. Chases like tonight - where we dig deep and get over the line - will only strengthen us moving forward," he added.

Legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar feels that LSG captain Rishabh Pant will deliver an improved performance in the coming matches after getting out on a six-ball duck in his first match for the new franchise.

“I think he knows. He actually mentioned in the post-match interview that you often learn more from your mistakes than from your successes. When you bat well, there’s not much to reflect upon, but when you don’t perform with the bat or ball, you understand the areas that need improvement," he said.

"This is just the first match, and there are 13 more to go. Rishabh Pant is an intelligent cricketer, and he will have picked up valuable insights regarding his batting and captaincy. I believe we will see an improved performance from him. Additionally, when a captain scores runs or takes wickets, it significantly boosts their confidence in making bowling changes and setting the field. Once he gets some runs under his belt, I expect his captaincy to become even more assured," Gavaskar added.