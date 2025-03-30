Begin typing your search...

    Delhi Capitals bowl out Sunrisers Hyderabad for 163

    Unheralded Aniket Verma scored a superb 74 off 41 balls as he and Heinrich Klaasen (32 off 19) counter-attacked after an early collapse but Starc took two wickets in three balls in the 19th over to clean the tail. SRH had won the toss and opted to bat.

    30 March 2025 5:10 PM IST
    Visual from the match (Image/X)

    VISAKHAPATNAM: Mitchell Starc grabbed 5 for 35 while Kuldeep Yadav continued his good work with 3/22 as Delhi Capitals shot out Sunrisers Hyderabad for 163 in 18.4 overs in the IPL here on Sunday.

    Brief Scores

    Sunrisers Hyderabad 163; 18.4 overs (Aniket Verma 74, Heinrich Klaasen 32; Mitchell Starc 5/35, Kuldeep Yadav 3/22) vs Delhi Capitals.

    Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)Delhi Capitals (DC)IPL 2025
    PTI

