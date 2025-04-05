IPL 2025: RR beat PBKS by 50 runs

MULLANPUR: Rajasthan Royals defeated Punjab Kings by 50 runs with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal smashing a fine half-century and England fast bowler Jofra Archer (3/35) rattling the top-order in an Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

Rajasthan Royals, riding on Jaiswal's 45-ball 67, skipper Sanju Samson's 26-ball 38 and Riyan Parag's unbeaten 43, helped their team to an imposing 205 for 4 after being put in to bat by PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer.

In reply, PBKS lost four quick wickets to be in dire straits at 4/43 before Nehal Wadhera (62) and Glenn Maxwell (30) steadied the ship with an 88-run stand for the fifth wicket.

But their departure in quick succession took the fight out of the PBKS camp and were restricted to 155 for 9 in 20 overs.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 205 for 4 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 67, Sanju Samson 38, Riyan Parag 43 not out; Lockie Ferguson 2/37). Punjab Kings 155 for 9 in 20 overs (Nehal Wadhera 62, Glenn Maxwell 40; Jofra Archer 3/25, Sandeep Sharma 2/21, Maheesh Theekshana 2/26).