Siraj shines as Gujarat Titans limit Livingstone-led RCB to 169/8

BENGALURU: An impeccable Mohammed Siraj led a group of fired-up Gujarat Titans bowlers as they limited the vaunted batting unit of Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 169 for eight despite a providential 54 by Liam Livingstone in the IPL match here on Wednesday.

Once the Titans decided to bowl first, they would not have envisioned such a domination over a potent batting line-up even considering the rather unexpected slow and grippy pitch.

The slip-down started with the wicket of Virat Kohli (7), who began with a lovely cover driven four off Siraj (4-0-19-3).

But the ace batter fell to left-arm seamer Arshad Khan, who came in for Kagiso Rabada, attempting a pull that ended in the hands of Prasidh Krishna at fine leg.

Thereafter the RCB top-order was poleaxed by GT bowlers led by Siraj, who joined the side after a seven-season stint in the red and gold jersey.

Phil Salt, who was dropped on zero by Jos Buttler off Siraj, skipper Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal paraded back to the hut as RCB slumped to 42 for four in 6.2 overs.

However, Salt and Devdutt might feel a tinge of regret because both of them tried to give space to themselves for big shots to get castled by Siraj.

Perhaps, a bit of restraint could have earned them a longer life-span in the middle.

However, the Royal Challengers found some stability through Jitesh Sharma (33, 21b) and Livingstone (54, 40b, 1x4, 5x6) as they added 52 runs off 38 balls for the fifth wicket.

The impressive left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore (2/22), who varied his line and pace exemplarily, broke the alliance, dismissing Jitesh, who skied him to Rahul Tewatia.

It was a redemption point for Tewatia as well because he had earlier dropped Livingstone on 9 off Sai Kishore.

It proved costly for GT as the English batter hammered Rashid Khan for three sixes in an over, two in a row, to reach his fifty in 39 balls.

Livingstone milked 46 precious runs for the seventh wicket with Tim David to take RCB past the 150-run mark.

David's 18-ball 32 (3x4, 2x6) gave the home side some fuel in the death overs.