IPL 2025: Rajat Patidar’s half-century helps RCB beat CSK at Chepauk after 17 years

CHENNAI: It had been 17 years since Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) last secured a victory at Chepauk Stadium, but the curse was finally broken as they defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 50 runs in its Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Friday.

RCB mentor Dinesh Karthik, speaking at Thursday’s press conference, acknowledged CSK’s strong spin attack but backed his side’s ability to counter it.

“CSK have three really good spinners, but one of our strengths is that we play spin well. We also have competent batters whom we trust,” he said. That confidence was reflected in Rajat Patidar’s performance, as he scored his eighth overall half-century and delivered runs for his team.

Earlier, Phil Salt took on Ravichandran Ashwin, introduced as early as the second over, smashing his first ball over fine leg for six. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad tried a pace-spin combination, but it didn’t yield results until the fifth over when Noor Ahmad provided CSK with a much-needed breakthrough.

MS Dhoni was brilliant behind the stumps once again, using his lightning-fast reflexes to send Salt packing. The batter had gone for a cover drive off a ball angling outside off but lost his balance slightly, lifting his toe off the ground for just a fraction of a second—enough time for Dhoni to do the rest.

Kohli anchored the innings until the 13th over, having enjoyed an early reprieve in the fourth over when Noor put down a catch at midwicket off Sam Curran’s bowling. He eventually fell for 31, dismissed by Noor. The spinner tossed one up, and Kohli, attempting a leg-side heave, failed to clear Rachin Ravindra at deep midwicket.

Devdutt Padikkal contributed some crucial runs before being removed by Ashwin, courtesy of an excellent low catch by Gaikwad, who managed to wrap his fingers around the ball just in time.

Last season’s second-highest wicket-taker Matheesha Pathirana was introduced in the ninth over. The pacer clocked 142 km/h with a delivery that struck Kohli’s helmet, prompting immediate attention from the team physios. However, the RCB stalwart responded in style, dispatching the very next ball, a similar delivery, over fine leg for six. Patidar slowly found his rhythm, expertly picking gaps and playing some elegant drives as RCB put runs on the board.

The 31-year-old was eventually dismissed by Pathirana, attempting to go big down the ground but mistiming it high on the off-side and Curran made no mistake taking the catch.

BRIEF SCORES: 196/7 20 overs (Rajat Patidar 51, Noor Ahmad 3/36) beat Chennai Super Kings 146/8 in 20 overs (Rachin Ravindra 41, Josh Hazlewood 3/21)